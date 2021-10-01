CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Brass Asks Sara to Investigate

In less than a week, William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle face a very unexpected homecoming when CBS' CSI: Vegas debuts. With an existential threat looking to bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, Gil & Sara will team with a new generation of investigators to get to the truth. Joining them are Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Wallace Langham returning as David Hodges, Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez. Together, they'll follow the evidence to wherever (or to whoever) it may lead. And the entire twisted conspiracy begins with an attack very close to home for Gil & Sara.

Which leads us to the following preview, as Sara catches up with Brass (Paul Guilfoyle). Unfortunately, it's not happening under the best conditions for either of them as Brass asks her to investigate his attack:

Here's a look at the two previously-released previews for CBS' CSI: Vegas, premiering on Wednesday, October 6th:

After re-joining CSI, Grissom feels the weight of the world on his shoulders, facing a nightmare scenario when CSI's past and present is called into question- as you're about to see in the following clip:

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 "Legacy": An attack on Jim Brass kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara Sidle returns to investigate with a new team of CSIs. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Uta Briesewitz. Guest-starring David Norona (Captain Ibarra), Paul Guilfoyle (Jim Brass), Jay Lee (Chris Park), Whitney Ortega (Officer Jill Fisher), Charles Baker (Bill Dwyer), Sean James (Detective Carson), Sam Schweikert (Danny Yates), Valerie Gutierrez (Lisa Yates), Michelle Defraites (Becky), John Gloria (Rick Yates), Rich Ceraulo Ko (Mark), and Jamie McShane (Anson Wix).

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.