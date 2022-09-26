CSI: Vegas Season 2: So What to Do About Gil Grissom & Sara Sidle?

With the second season of CBS's CSI: Vegas only days away, fans of the original series are looking forward to seeing Marg Helgenberger's (All Rise) Catherine Willows back on the case and back on their screens. Of course, the news of Helgenberger's return came not long after it was confirmed that William Petersen (Gil Grissom) and then Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle) would not return. So how will the series handle their departures? Well, thanks to a preview from TVLine, we actually have an answer. But before we go on, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer. You've been warned…

In the exclusive clip that was shared, CSI Chris Park (Jay Lee) and CSI Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria) are having a conversation about Catherine coming out of retirement to assist Maxine Roby's (Paula Newsome) team. Park's curious to know if Catherine reached out to Gil & Sara for some background intel on the news team. That's when Folsom reveals that it would've been tough for Catherine to reach them since they were "on a boat above the Arctic Circle." Wow. So clearly, our deductive duo were looking to get as far away from CSI work as possible. With the second season set to kick off on September 29th, here's a look at an extended trailer for CBS's CSI: Vegas, plus a look at the preview images and episode overview for Season 2 Episode 1 "She's Gone" (written by Jason Tracey and directed by Kenneth Fink):

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," returns for a second season in Las Vegas – the city where it all began. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) leads her brilliant team of Crime Scene Investigators – Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin) – as they use science to solve baffling cases. Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) returns to help the CSIs face off with a dealer of death who is planning to beat the odds in Las Vegas. This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 1 "She's Gone" – CSI: VEGAS season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Kenneth Fink.

CBS' CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome (Maxine Roby), Marg Helgenberger (Catherine Willows), Matt Lauria (Joshua Folsom), Mandeep Dhillon (Allie Rajan), Ariana Guerra (Detective Serena Chavez), Lex Medlin (Beau Finado), and Jay Lee (Chris Park). The guest cast includes Sarah Gilman (Penny Gill), Adela Paez (Gina), Kathleen Wilhoite (Dr. Diane Auerbach), BZ Cullins (Michael Ellis), Joe Gillette (Alan Herskovitz), Davey Johnson (Tomas Vizquel), Patrick Cage (Lamont Moore), Sue Zen Chew (Grace), and Mary Alyce Kania (Nurse). Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.