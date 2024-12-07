Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cunk on earth, cunk on life

Cunk on Life: Diane Morgan's "Mockumentarian" Returns This January

Diane Morgan's "documentarian" Philomena Cunk returns next month in Netflix's Cunk on Life, asking the questions no one would think to ask.

British actress and comedian Diane Morgan is returning as her legendary "Life Professional" Philomena Cunk in Cunk on Life, a new one-off special to premiere on Netflix on January 2nd, 2025. This will be Cunk on her most ambitious quest to date, venturing right up the universe and everything to examine life itself and getting it epically wrong as always.

Morgan first introduced Cunk, a journalist and documentary host with a deadpan approach and absurdly incorrect observations of serious topics as part of Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe, a British comedy series where Brooker snarked endlessly about the week's news. On that program, she presented "Moments of Wonder" segments, tackling topics like time, philosophy, and art in her uniquely clueless style. Morgan later went on to BAFTA nominations for Cunk on Shakespeare, as well as Cunk on Earth on the BBC in the UK. Here's a look at what you need to know about the newest special:

Philomena Cunk is With Us Forever

In Cunk on Life, "What's the point of it all?" is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while machines are slowly replacing us, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives — before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. Cunk on Life will see Philomena Cunk tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from "The Big Bang" to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she'll also examine some of history's foremost thinkers and groundbreaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, 'Live Laugh Love.' Along the way, she'll be meeting leading experts and academics and not letting them leave until she's got to the bottom of such questions as: what is life, why are we bothering to find out, and when's lunch. Cunk on Earth is streaming in the US on Netflix.

