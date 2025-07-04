Posted in: TV | Tagged: spitting image

Spitting Image Presents: The Rest is Bulls*!t Preview Hits YouTube

Spitting Image previewed its new satirical puppet sketch show Spitting Image Presents: The Rest is Bulls*!t on its official YouTube Channel.

Article Summary Spitting Image debuts The Rest is Bulls*!t, a new satirical puppet show with an 11-minute pilot on YouTube.

The series lampoons politicians and celebrities like Prince Harry, Starmer, Putin, Musk, and Zelenskyy.

Al Murray and Matt Forde lead as head writers, promising crass, hard-hitting satire for the digital age.

The show spoofs The Rest is Politics podcast and tackles world leaders, tech moguls, and media control.

If you think SNL is too in these times of chaos and terrible people in the public eye, you might like the crass, childish, puerile meanness of Spitting Image Present: The Rest is Bulls*!t, which debuted an 11-minute pilot episode today on YouTube. The full series will premiere on the official Spitting Image YouTube channel. The title of the show is a Mad Magazine-style spoof of the immensely popular British political podcast The Rest is Politics, hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.

A brand-new era of Spitting Image begins with The Rest is Bulls*!t… specially created, original short-form vodcast episodes, for all those wanting to laugh in the face of these anxiety-inducing, squeaky bum times of global conflict, unhinged world leaders, and megalomaniac Fin Tech bosses. The (latex) gloves are off, and it's not pulling any punches. This isn't just satire. It's a no-holds-barred, up-to-the-minute assault on the world of politics, pop culture, and media control. From The White House to Windsor, from Putin to Paddington via Silicon Valley – it's fearless, it's as disgusting as the real people, and it's as hard-hitting as you remember – ideal entertainment for anyone with a 21st-century attention span.

The series has gone 21st century with comedy appearances from Prince Harry, Starmer, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Today's teaser gives insight into Prince Harry's "truth" as he tries to "make a sh*t ton of money out of podcasting," amongst other things. The new series will be led creatively by British comedians Al Murray and Matt Forde, two of the writers of the stage show Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical.

Spitting Image was a feature on UK screens between 1984 and 1996 and returned to BritBox and YouTube in 2020 to skewer Boris Johnson's government and US politics as well as the usual British and US celebrity targets. During the series' heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, it cemented the grotesque puppet versions of British political figures in the public consciousness and was a constant talking point in the news. Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t is produced by Avalon, the producer and director is Matt Stronge, and it is executive produced by Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, and Roger Law. Al Murray and Matt Forde pen the new series.

