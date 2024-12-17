Posted in: BBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cunk on life, philomena cunk

Cunk on Life Sneak Peek Released; Philomena Cunk Eyeing a Brat Winter

Philomena Cunk returns with another hard-hitting documentary. Here's a look at Cunk on Life and what the documentarian had to share about it.

Cunk on Life is the hotly-anticipated follow-up to the global success of Cunk on Earth, where pioneering documentary-maker Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) returns with her most ambitious quest to date: venturing right up the universe and everything to examine life itself. "What's the point of it all?" is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we're slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one-off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism—and at least four other isms—as well as exploring subjects from the Big Bang to biology, morals to meditation, and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she'll also examine some of history's foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, 'Live Laugh Love.' Along the way, she'll meet leading experts and academics and not let them leave until she's answered questions such as what life is, why we bother to find out, and when's lunch.

Cunk on Life: A Hard-Hitting Interview with Philomena Cunk!

Along with a sneak peek at the special that we have waiting for you above, the BBC was lucky enough to grab a few minutes out of Cunk's very busy schedule for a one-on-one. You can check out the full interview for more well-rounded perspectives – but here are some of the highlights:

Philomena, tell us about your new documentary, "Cunk on Life."

The aim of this new documentary was very straightforward. My previous documentaries, like 'Cunk On Britain,' have taken me to some very interesting but, ultimately, very cold places, like Britain. With 'Cunk On Life,' I wanted to go to somewhere warmer. The show is all about what it means to be human – I ask important questions about the meaningless of life.

There's a lot in it about religion, but also quite a lot about sex. Partially because without sex, they'd be no life, but mainly because no one would watch a show about religion over Christmas, so we had to throw in the sex to make people tune in.

What advice would you give to anyone who wants to be a documentary filmmaker? I don't want to give any advice to other documentary makers because they might end up being better than me. You'll get no advice from me, I'm pulling up the ladder mate.

You've travelled the five corners of the world when making your documentaries, where was the worst place you've had to go? Actually, the worst place I've travelled to is Chieveley Services on the M4 on Boxing Day. It's one of those terrible ones that trick you because it's actually 10 minutes drive from the motorway via loads of roundabouts. You should have seen the queue for the ladies. Do you have any new year's resolutions? I'm vowing to try and have a Brat Winter. Also, I'm going to get my wisdom teeth removed next year. Get them frozen in case I want them when I'm older. Cunk on Life premieres on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two on Monday, December 30th – and on Netflix on January 2nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!