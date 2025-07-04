Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cyberpunk, cyberpunk edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 In Production From CD Projekt Red, Trigger

During Anime Expo 2025, CD Projekt Red and Trigger announced that production on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was already underway.

Article Summary Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 officially in production, unveiled at Anime Expo 2025 by CD Projekt Red and Trigger

Original director Hiroyuki Imaishi passes the torch to Kai Ikarashi, marking Ikarashi’s directorial debut

Franchise writer Bartosz Sztybor promises a raw, new chronicle of redemption and revenge in Night City

Series returns to Netflix with fresh art, new creative team members, and more stories from Night City

As the waves of updates and announcements out of Anime Expo 2025 continue, there was some very excellent news coming out of CD Projekt Red's livestreamed panel "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators" (which you can check out here). With story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor and voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez) on hand and host Joey "The Anime Man" Bizinger presiding, the presentation also featured a special guest appearance by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi. After a spirited discussion about the franchise's past and how it all came together, Sztybor announced the new collaboration between CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (with Sztybor and Imaishi sharing a look at the logo and key art poster). In addition, Imaishi officially passed the torch to Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), who will make his directorial debut with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

"David's story might be over, but there's plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we've done before," shared Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Joining the team are lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), who will be responsible for adapting the screenplay. Those in attendance were invited to check out a teaser previewing what's to come during studio Trigger's panel later today.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was created in collaboration with CD Projekt Red and animation studio Trigger. It is now in production and expected to be released on Netflix (the date is still to be determined). More information about the anime can be found on the official website, its newsletter, or X, Facebook, and Instagram.

