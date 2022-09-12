Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases New Images, NSFW English Dub Trailer

With only a day to go until Netflix's 10-episode Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hits streaming screens, we have a new set of preview images to pass along as well as a look at the English-dubbed version of the NSFW trailer. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) & featuring an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), CD PROJEKT RED (Cyberpunk 2077) & Studio Trigger's (Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill) anime focuses on a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

With the anime set to hit screens on September 13, here's a look at the official NSFW trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (including a version dubbed in English), followed by a look at the Studio Trigger Version of the trailer:

The English dub cast includes David — Zach Aguilar, Lucy — Emi Lo, Maine — William C Stephens, Dorio — Marie Westbrook, Kiwi — Stephanie Wong, Pilar — Ian James Corlett, Rebecca — Alex Cazares, Falco — Matthew Mercer, Gloria — Gloria Garayua, Ripperdoc — Borge Etienne, and Faraday — Giancarlo Esposito:

With the anime set to hit Netflix screens this week with the musical stylings of Franz Ferdinand's "This Fire," here's a look at the opening credits to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

And here's a look back at the official teaser as well as the previously-released preview clip for Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

The show is created by renowned game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creative teams involved in the project. Bringing the world to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the acclaimed Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Imaishi directing the show. Yoshinari is assigned as chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder') and Yoshiki Usa ("Gridman Universe" series) are in charge of writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD PROJEKT RED. Akira Yamaoka ("Silent Hill" series) is composing the score for the series.

Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, cyberpunk, edgerunners, netflix, preview, trailer