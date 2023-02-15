Daisy Jones & The Six Official Trailer & Key Art Hit the Right Note Amazon's Prime Video is welcoming Daisy Jones & The Six to the stage with a first look at key art and the official trailer for the series.

Amazon's Prime Video debuted the official trailer and key art for the upcoming musical-drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, which premieres March 3, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Based on The New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones & Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from Daisy Jones & the Six—this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer, Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one. The series will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills and a number of other talented co-writers.