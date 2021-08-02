Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol: Peacock Sets September Premiere Date

Back in May, viewers were treated to their first look at Peacock's Ashley Zukerman (Succession)-starring Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. In the upcoming prequel series based around Dan Brown's bestseller The Lost Symbol and the "DaVinci Code" universe, a young Robert Langdon (Zuckerman) must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Flash ahead to this past weekend, with the streamer offering folks a chance to solve a crossword puzzle to learn when the series will premiere. Well, it's Monday and we get our answer: Thursday, September 16. You can check u the reveal below:

In the following clip, viewers get a look at Langdon in action in the classroom, as he explains the importance of symbols throughout history. From there, the game is afoot and the dangers get deadlier- as you're about to see in the following teaser for Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkDqc6mifJ4&t=2s)

Sumalee Montano is set to play Sato, Director of the OS and Rick Gonzalez will portray Nunez, a uniformed Capitol policeman; with Beau Knapp set as Mal'akh, who takes Langdon on a dangerous and arcane mission. Valorie Curry joins the series as Katherine, a scientist who studies how consciousness can affect the physical world. Eddie Izzard joins as Peter, the Director of the Smithsonian and an influential mover and shaker in Washington, D.C. In development at the studio since September 2018, Peacock's Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will play fast and loose with the books' chronology by focusing on a younger Robert Langdon. Brown, series writers Dan Dworkin, and Jay Beattie are set to executive produce with Imagine TV Studios' Brian Grazer, Howard, Samie Falvey, and Anna Culp. Imagine TV Studios, CBS TV Studios, and Universal TV will co-produce.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron [Howard] and Brian [Grazer] again on another Langdon project," said Brown. "We've all wanted to make 'The Lost Symbol' for some time now, and I'm grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television, and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch-perfect."

Robert Langdon has appeared in five Brown novels: Angels & Demons (2000), The Da Vinci Code (2003), The Lost Symbol (2009), Inferno (2013), and Origin (2017). The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno were adapted to the big screen by Imagine Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, director Ron Howard, and actor Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Saving Private Ryan). A movie adaptation of The Lost Symbol was originally developed as a follow-up to Angels & Demons before the decision was made to go with Inferno, instead.

