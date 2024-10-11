Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Dan Da Dan

DAN DA DAN S01E01 "That's How Love Starts, Ya Know!" a Strong Start

Crunchyroll's DAN DA DAN opener, "That's How Love Starts, Ya Know!," proved to be a strong start to a promising anime adventure.

Crunchyroll's DAN DA DAN opener, "That's How Love Starts, Ya Know!" was a fantastic start. I was not quite sure what to expect, but it was funny, creepy, and very much enjoyable. From animation to pacing, it was definitely entertaining. I am so glad I added this anime to my seasonal Crunchyroll Must-Watch list. It is definitely a fun adventure to follow with a little bit of everything.

The episode starts with Momo, who is being pushed into "putting out" by her boyfriend, who she proceeds to kick, and becomes a fight, ending in a breakup. To her friends, she admits she just dated him because he looked like an actor she likes, "Ken Takakura." From moment one, it definitely got me. I love how quickly her personality is established within the first few minutes whet she steps up against a group of classmates bullying another, who she ends up calling Occult-Kun/Okarun. As they argue over the reason she helped him, they realize Okarun believes in aliens, and Momo believes in ghosts. So they make a bet: they each go look to prove the other does not exist, and whoever loses works for the other.

Well, things take a turn, and I really love how the scenes moved along. Momo is at a hospital known for UFO activity, and Okarun is at a tunnel known for Paranormal activity. As they are both exploring, we get to know more about them. About Momo's medium grandmother Okarun mentions he could have had an alien encounter and not remember it. I loved how the animation looked, and things became so creepy as they each discovered they were both right in the worst possible way.

I am very glad they had content/trigger warning, considering what follows. It was not quite comfortable, but it was sweet how things ended up playing out between Momo and Okarun. He gets cursed and manages to use it to his advantage to save Momo while she gets in touch with her own medium powers after years of ignoring her grandmother. Turns out she is quite powerful and they managed to escape the UFO. Now it is time to head over to get Okarun's weenie which the curse has still in the tunnel. I am very much looking forward to seeing how this anime plays out. I also loved the reveal of Okarun's name: Ken Takakura! This was a great episode to start DAN DA DAN with, and I am excited to see where it takes us.

