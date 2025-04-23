Posted in: Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: The Wizard of Oz, wicked

Wicked: New Original Novel Audiobook to Be Read by Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo will read a new audiobook of the original novel of Wicked, which will be released on July 1st across all audiobook outlets.

Cynthia Erivo is getting behind the mic to voice a new audiobook edition of Gregory Maguire's bestselling fantasy novel Wicked. Heralded as an instant classic of fantasy literature, Maguire had written a wonderfully imaginative retelling of The Wizard of Oz told from the Wicked Witch's point of view. More than just a fairy tale for adults, Wicked is a meditation on the nature of good and evil. The story is a direct prequel to The Wizard of Oz and is the first of four books in a series now called The Wicked Years, which includes Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz.

In Wicked, Elphaba is born with green skin, a precocious mind, and a talent for magic. An outcast throughout her childhood in Munchkinland, she finally begins to feel as though she fits in when she enters the University in the Emerald City. While she hones her skills, she discovers that Oz isn't the Utopia it seems. She sets out to protect its unwanted creatures, becoming known as the Wicked Witch along the way. Actor, singer, and producer Erivo starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda in the record-breaking film adaptation of Wicked from Universal Pictures. The sequel film, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to fly into theaters this November with Erivo reprising the role of Elphaba. It's effectively the second half of the story of the original Broadway musical, which was an adaptation of the original novel. Maguire wrote the books to deconstruct and subvert the gender tropes and perception of who's good or bad in the original movie and L. Frank Baum books.

The new Erivo-narrated Wicked audiobook is set to be released on July 1st, 2025, by Recorded Books, RBmedia's flagship audio brand. It's currently available for pre-order from retailers including Audible, Apple Books, and Google Play.

