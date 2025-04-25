Posted in: TV | Tagged: Darkly

Darkly: Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse TV Set to Adapt YA Thriller Novel

Darkly, the bestselling YA thriller by Marisha Pessl, is set to be adapted for television by Blumhouse Television and Jamie Lee Curtis.

In a heated bidding war, Blumhouse Television has landed the rights to Marisha Pessl's bestselling YA thriller Darkly to adapt to a TV series. Jamie Lee Curtis will executive produce the series through her company, Comet Pictures, which has a first-look deal with Blumhouse. The book is a contemporary thriller about teens drawn into a deadly bestselling game.

Darkly was published on November 26th, 2024, by Penguin Random House. In it, Arcadia "Dia" Gannon has been obsessed with Louisiana Veda, the game designer whose obsessive creations and company, Darkly, have gained a cultlike following. Dia is shocked when she's chosen for a highly coveted internship, along with six other teenagers from around the world. Why her? Dia has never won anything in her life.

Darkly, once a game-making empire renowned for its ingenious and utterly terrifying toys and games, now lies dormant after Veda's mysterious death. The remaining games are priced like rare works of art, with some fetching millions of dollars at auction.

As Dia and her fellow interns delve into the heart of Darkly, they discover hidden symbols, buried clues, and a web of intrigue. Who are these other teens, and what secrets do they keep? Why were any of them really chosen? The answers lie within the twisted labyrinth of Darkly. This summer will be the most twisted Darkly game of all. Please don't say "YA Squid Game". Okay, go ahead, if it makes you want to read the book or watch the show.

Before she wrote Darkly, author Marisha Pessl won the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize for her debut novel, Special Topics In Calamity Physics. Her books — primarily in the suspense and mystery genres — also include Night Film and Neverworld Wake. They have been translated into more than 30 languages. She will executive produce the TV series adaptation of Darkly with Curtis, and Jason Blum and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television.

