Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: That Missed Chuck Tingle Moment

On Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, an unexpected call came from gonzo author Chuck Tingle, which could've made for great comedy.

The freshest, best, and funniest talk show right now is Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. Streamed live every Wednesday night at 7 pm Pacific/10 pm Eastern Time, the SNL vet and standup takes the late-night talk show format and introduces a raucous and often surreal take on the week's subject with his LA celebrity guests. The phone-in section of the show is always unpredictable because nobody knows who will call in and whether they will be interesting or funny or if they will be total duds, which prompts Mulaney to hang up on them. John Mulaney knows a lot of pop culture, but not all of it. In this week's episode, he had a surprise caller whose work he didn't recognise, and he missed out on some major opportunities for insane comedy. Now we know John Mulaney hasn't heard of Chuck Tingle, and that's too bad.

A Wild Chuck Tingle Calls In; Mulaney Missed a Comedy Opportunity

The topic of this week's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney was "dinosaurs," and viewers were invited to call in. Mulaney ended up with some guys claiming to be paleontologists, but they turned out to be boring. His utter disappointment in their inability to say anything interesting was almost crushing, considering how interesting the subject was. "They seem to lead interesting lives yet have so little to contribute to," he said. Then a caller named Chuck came through and said they had written dinosaur erotica. They said they had been nominated for a Hugo Award, which perplexed Mulaney and his guests Conan O'Brien and Ayo Edebiri. To anyone who knows the Science Fiction scene, those details alone would have meant this was none other than Science Fiction's oddest and most transgressively satirical author, Chuck Tingle.

They spoke with a weird cadence, and when they told Mulaney and guests about his titles, they were so shocked and creeped out that Mulaney couldn't wait to hang up the call. That was disappointing – you had three of the funniest comedians sitting together in a talk show, and none of them managed to muster any comedy out of the utter absurdity of what Chuck was telling them. As masters of ad-libs and improv, you would have thought Mulaney, O'Brien, or Edebiri could have milked the topic of dinosaur erotica for some insane comedy for at least five minutes. Alas, that was not to be, and Mulaney changed the subject as soon as possible. Oh well, maybe his and the guests' utterly shocked expressions were the unintended comedy here, though Mulaney probably thought the phone segments of the episode were total duds and moved on.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is streaming on Netflix.

