Danai Gurira In Talks for Disney+ Black Panther Spinoff Series: Report

While it's still not clear if The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira will be returning as Michonne for the 11th and final season of the long-running series or the upcoming "Rick Grimes" films, but if what The Hollywood Reporter and Collider are reporting pans out, Gurira will be spending a whole lot more time in the MCU reprising her role as Okoye- and not just in Ryan Coogler's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Working off a reference in a THR profile of Jamie Mandelbaum in the feature "Power Lawyers 2021: Hollywood's Top 100 Attorneys," Collider has confirmed with "sources close to the project" that Gurira is in negotiations for a streaming series from Coogler's Proximity Media set in Wakanda with a heavy focus on her Black Panther character (though representatives for Disney and Marvel have not commented).

Here's a look at the THR caption that accompanied Mandelbaum's ranking and included the details on the project: "Last year saw Mandelbaum negotiate two major deals with HBO. The first resulted in massive pay raises for the 'Succession' cast (Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun are clients of his). The second was for showrunner Michael Patrick King to revisit 'Sex and the City,' with his reboot now in production at HBO Max. Meanwhile, the rep — who also works with such showrunners as '9-1-1's' Tim Minear and 'The Handmaid's Tale's' Bruce Miller — brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney+." With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to release in July 2022, Coogler's production banner is eager to find ways to expand the franchise's universe on streaming screens.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With 'Black Panther,' Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team," said Disney's Bob Iger about Coogler when his recent overall deal was announced.

