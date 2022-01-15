Danny Trejo Thanks Boba Fett Team: Machete Finally Made It Into Space

If you had a chance to check out this week's episode of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett, then you know that "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" brought a very familiar face officially into the "Star Wars" universe. So if you thought that Boba's (Morrison) Rancor trainer looked an awful lot like the great Danny Trejo ("Machete" franchise), you would be absolutely right. Now the obvious assumption would be that it's not surprising considering Robert Rodriguez is a director & executive producer on the series, and Trejo & Rodriguez have a long history together. But we're going with the fact that the dude's just awesome on a ton of levels. Whichever's the case, Trejo wants Morrison and the team to know that he appreciated the opportunity.

"Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars! It was great working with [Temuera Morrison] and others on ['The Book of Boba Fett']," wrote Trejo in his Instagram post from earlier today- check it out below:

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

