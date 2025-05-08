Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox On Why He "Wasn't Into" Episode 5

Even though fans appear to disagree, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox explains why he wasn't a fan of the season's fifth episode.

Anyone who had doubts about Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, marking the return of Charlie Cox and the bulk of the original Netflix series cast, was put to rest when it premiered in March 2025. The concerns were certainly with reason, given the massive creative changes involved during filming before Dario Scardapane, who previously worked on the Netflix spinoff series The Punisher, joined Born Again to become showrunner. At the very least, Cox shed some light on one episode that didn't change in "With Interest", the fifth episode of the season that features an unexpected crossover from Ms. Marvel star Mohan Kapur, who reprised his role as Kamala's (Iman Vellani) father, Yusuf Khan.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Shares His Creative Differences with "With Interest"

In "With Interest", Matt (Cox) is trying to secure a loan as his firm is struggling financially and ends up talking to Yusuf, who's filling in for the bank rep he was originally supposed to talk to. After getting turned down for an application, Matt walks out before a gang of masked thieves storms the bank and takes hostages. With his enhanced Daredevil hearing, Matt springs back into action as himself since he's still trying to desperately lay low as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has an itchy trigger finger to unleash the full force of the NYPD should he don the mask again.

"I dunno if this is of interest, but I will say this amongst all of this, there was one episode we didn't change at all," Cox told The Playlist. "It's the episode in the bank, and that was part of the original [shoot]. We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original [draft], and just for my money, I wasn't into it." The actor, who's been the most he's ever been as Daredevil, reprised his role for several Marvel projects including his official return in Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) in a cameo, and Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and lent his voice in the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man before coming back with his own legacy series.

"I told them, 'I don't believe in a bank heist in 2025. That feels like a 1970s game,'" Cox explained on the Jeffrey Nachmanoff-directed episode. "'Too much technology these days for that to work,' and also, I didn't think the actual device used for the theft was sophisticated enough. I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode. So, it just goes to show you just don't know. It's so subjective. Everyone's taste is different. And I've heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it's one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they've had. I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode. So, it just goes to show you just don't know. It's so subjective. Everyone's taste is different. And I've heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it's one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they've had."

For more, including Cox teasing what may be ahead for season two, sharing scenes again with co-star Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, and more, you can check out the entire interview. Daredevil: Born Again season one is available on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!