Daredevil: Born Again, Penguin on Pause Until After Writers' Strike

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again and Max's Penguin will be pausing production until after the end of the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike.

Well, if nothing else? The ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike was the one thing that could bring together the Marvel & DC universes for a common cause. And that "cause" would be shutting down production on Matt Corman & Chris Ord and Disney+'s Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, and writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Max's Colin Farrell-starring Penguin until further notice – with that notice coming in the form of a deal between the WGA and AMPTP. For those of you who've missed out on the reporting, the decision was seeming more and more inevitable as picket lines began having an impact – with other union members refusing to cross picket lines out of support for the WGA's efforts. Of the two, Daredevil: Born Again is the more concerning of the two. With an 18-episode season (maybe?) set for the streaming series, the pre-strike production timeline had production rolling on straight through the year and potentially into 2024. Again… that was before the writers' strike. Between the days lost prior to today's news with rumblings that the strike could go on for quite some time (again, pure speculation) and the fact that NYC is a much better place to film when the weather is decent, it should be very interesting to see how this all shakes out.

Cox and D'Onofrio are joined on Daredevil: Born Again by Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) as Vanessa Fisk, Nikki M. James (Severance), Michael Gaston (Mayor of Kingstown), and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher. In addition, Michael Cuesta (Dexter, Homeland pilot director) is set to helm the first episode. With "The Batman" spinoff series Penguin set to hit Max screens in 2024, Farrell is being joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

