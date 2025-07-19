Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Be Big for Bullseye: Wilson Bethel

Daredevil: Born Again's Wilson Bethel believes Season 2 might be "some of the best work I've done on Daredevil, and maybe on any show."

Article Summary Wilson Bethel teases Bullseye might just have some fresh surprises in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Season 2 has officially wrapped filming, with Bethel calling it some of his best work on any series.

Daredevil and Bullseye may find themselves fighting on the same side against Mayor Fisk’s crusade.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane and cast express excitement and pride for what’s coming in March 2026.

Now that filming has wrapped on the second season of Disney+ and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, it's time to start keeping our radars attuned for any intel on what's to come. Heading into the MCU series' return, Matt and his allies are facing off against an NYC that's now outlawed them, no thanks to Mayor Fisk shutting down masked vigilantes. That creates an interesting situation for Wilson Bethel's Ben Poindexter, aka Bullseye. With the series expected to return in March 2026, there have been rumblings that (wait for it) Daredevil and Bullseye will end up fighting… on the same side. While checking in with ScreenRant in support of his Netflix series Untamed, Bethel wasn't willing to go down the spoiler route regarding what may (or may not) be in store for Daredevil and Bullseye – but he did drop a very interesting tease about what viewers can expect.

"I don't want to spoil anything, but we literally just wrapped shooting two or three days ago. I am so incredibly proud of the work we did on this new season. I think it's legitimately going to blow people's minds," Bethel shared. "There's not too much I can say without spoiling it this season, but for fans of Bullseye and the Dex character, I get to do some things that are completely new and novel and insane and crazy. I think some of the best work I've done on Daredevil, and maybe on any show, will be out in this new season. I'm very excited for people to see it. I'm thrilled, man. It's one of the jobs that I'm most proud of in my career, so I can't wait for people to share in it."

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

