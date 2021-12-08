Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support

To say that the dumpster fires of random speculation have been raging higher and higher over all of this talk of Netflix's Daredevil stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin) making the jump as their characters into the current MCU would be an understatement. Of course, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had a lot to do with that, confirming in a recent interview that if The Man Without Fear appears in the MCU, it will be Charlie Cox who plays him. Add to that all of the "Kingpin" road signs that we're seeing over on Disney+'s Hawkeye, and it's easy to see why. But in all of this conversation, there's one name that's been left out that should definitely be in the mix- Deborah Ann Woll, whose turn as Karen Page served as the backbone for not one but two Netflix/Marvel series. Well, her Daredevil co-star didn't forget and wanted to make sure she got the respect she deserves.

In the following tweet, D'Onofrio offers a friendly and important reminder that Woll's Karen Page was an essential part of what made the Netflix series work (and if we're throwing in our two cents, you can add The Punisher to that list):

Let's not forget about @DeborahAnnWoll and the depth she brought to the character of Karen Page an incredible Marvel character. https://t.co/rPxyAKptfC — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Woll shared her appreciation for D'Onofrio's kind words via Twitter, adding a line we're sure folks (like us) are going to pick apart as a wink-and-a-nod to more returns to come (of course, it could also just be a sweet sentiment on Woll's part, too):

Your support means the world. I'm just thrilled to hopefully see more of my friends and coworkers back at it! https://t.co/r4gK5HAtTT — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

During last week's episode of Hawkeye, "Echoes" found Clint & Kate the "captive audience" of The Tracksuit Mafia's (Fra Fee, Aleks Paunovic & Piotr Adamczyk) big boss Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter and a major threat to our arrow-slinging duo. Now for those of you familiar with the comics, you know that Lopez is the adopted daughter and protege of Wilson Fisk so just having the character in the series was enough to start the rumors rumbling. Those rumors got a whole lot louder during that episode with a number of references that either suggested the Kingpin is on the way or were the start of one of the finest in-show trolling we've ever seen. In one flashback scene, we see a young Maya meeting with a large man who wasn't fully shown and went by the title "Uncle." We also have Clint referencing that there was "someone above Maya" and that it was "someone you don't wanna mess with." And with Clint's Ronin past and its connection with Maya's backstory explained, that "Fat Man Auto Repair" takes on a whole new meaning.

Earlier in the fall, we looked at how the rumor hill had ramped up regarding Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil & D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin making the jump from Netflix MCU to the 2021 MCU proper. First, it was that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action series She-Hulk. Then, there were rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in Hawkeye. Renner & Steinfeld's series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would reportedly lead into the Echo spinoff series (reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast).

Then came word that Marvel Studios was eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot (though no one is officially confirming or denying). Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, The Premise) went on record saying he would consider a return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher is the story was right. And then just before November rolled around, Cox opened up about what a (hypothetical) return would mean and how it would be different from the Daredevil that viewers knew from Netflix.