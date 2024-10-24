Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil Duo: "Born Again" Brings Netflix "Darkness," F-Bomb, Firsts

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio reassured fans that the Marvel Television series brings Netflix series intensity.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Marvel Television's upcoming Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again, it was last weekend during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024). That's when Cox and D'Onofrio "crashed a Marvel panel to screen a look at the series and confirm that it would be hitting Disney+ on March 5, 2025. Speaking with Collider, the duo discussed what viewers could expect in terms of tones and themes, an understandable topic considering the Netflix series set a pretty high bar in terms of down-n-dirty action and intrigue.

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way," D'Onofrio shared about the upcoming series. "We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+." In fact, Cox confirmed that his Matt Murdoch was going to get a chance at having a "potty mouth" – at least once. "I got an F-bomb in there for the first time ever… It was shocking to me," Cox shared – and he might be right if you look at it in terms of series produced by Marvel Studios/Television and not the Netflix shows that were brought over into the MCU timeline.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. In addition to Cox and D'Onofrio, the streaming series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Now, here's a look at Cox and D'Onofrio "crashing" the panel, followed by the moment the duo appeared to surprise some cosplaying fans at Marvel's NYCC set-up:

Think this guy could win a Daredevil cosplay contest? Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio surprise fans at #NYCC.💥 pic.twitter.com/Jk5CItGmJx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

