Daredevil Got Jokes? She-Hulk Writer on "Lighter Side" of Character

The last time we checked in on Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn more about the role Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil will play, director/executive producer Kat Coiro was clueing folks in on the dynamic they can expect between Murdock and Jennifer Walters (Maslany). This time around, head writer Jessica Gao is letting us in on what it was like working with Cox and how the series will give us a chance to see the "lighter side" of The Man Without Fear.

"Charlie is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor and a wonderful human being. What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic… little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding," Gao explained to MCU- The Direct during a recent interview. "And it was so fun to be able to do–and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU–is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world, and they get to play in the tone of 'She-Hulk And they got to explore, and we get to see a lighter side of that character."

"Can I tell you how excited I was when the audience was able to see that, and I realized that I did not have to keep that secret anymore? [laughing]" Coiro revealed during a recent interview with EW. "Yes, Daredevil is in the show. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?" An excellent point that begs the question. So how do Murdock and his crime-fighting alter-ego factor into the series? Though in typical Marvel Studios fashion, spoiler alerts are everywhere, so there wasn't much Coiro could offer when it came to hard specifics regarding how Jennifer and Murdock meet or how many episodes "The Man Without Fear" will appear in. But as two legal eagles who moonlight as heroes, there is a dynamic that Murdock and Walters will share. "They match each other's wits, is what I can say. I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing, and I don't want to get arrested by them,"