Dark Shadows Restart Series No Longer in Development at The CW

Well, looks like we can stick a fork in Warner Bros. Television and writer Mark B. Perry's (Revenge, Ghost Whisperer) attempts to resurrect Dark Shadows. Though, a stake would technically make more sense. TVLine revealed that The CW project never made it to the pilot stage and is no longer in development at the network. Written by Perry, the hour-long gothic drama was set to be a continuation of Dan Curtis's 1969-1971 cult classic series that would get fans caught up on the family in modern-day Collinsport, Maine. Dark Shadows: Resurrections was set to be executive produced by Curtis' daughters Tracy Curtis and Cathy Curtis, Bradley Gallo, Tracy Mercer (Madam Secretary), and Amasia Entertainment's Michael Helfant.

"As a first-generation fan, it's been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the '80s when Next Generation was announced, so I'm beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection. And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis' very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future," said Perry when the news was first announced last year. "I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show's mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren't yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses. My plan is to take as few liberties as possible with the Dark Shadows canon, while bearing in mind a quote from a 1970s episode delivered by the inimitable Oscar-nominee Grayson Hall as Dr. Julia Hoffman: 'The Collins family history is not particularly famous for its accuracy.'"

The original series catapulted actor Jonathan Frid to the top of the pop culture landscape during the series' original run for his portrayal of vampire Barnabas Collins – a history the new series intends to build from. The new series will be a modern-day continuation of the strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — a mysterious, influential, publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they've lived under a curse that bedevils their blue blood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror.