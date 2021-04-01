Dark Side of the Ring Producers Reveal "Shocking" Season 3 Addition

Later this year brings the 14-episode third season of Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's hit Vice TV docuseries Dark Side of the Ring. With production currently underway, the producers previously shared a sample of AEW wrestler and professional wrestling icon Chris Jericho narrating on the topic of "deathmatch wrestling" while confirming the "King of Ultraviolence" Nick Cage would be involved in the season. Then at the end of February, we learned that the 1995 New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) PPV event "Collision in Korea" would also be the subject of an episode. Now, the producers have announced that Fred Ottman aka The Shockmaster (as well as Tugboat/Tidal Wave/Typhoon) will also be involved in the upcoming season.

In 1993 during a WCW interview segment called "A Flair for the Gold" with Ric Flair as host, Ottoman's Shockmaster was introduced as the partner for Sting and Davey Boy Smith– and it all went downhill from there. The combination of a glitter-covered "Star Wars" Stormtrooper helmet and Ottoman falling as he broke through the wall (thus, exposing his face to the camera and spoiling the mystery) would lead to one of professional wrestling's most infamously hysterical moments.

Before the year wrapped, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s are in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021:

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends, and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour, and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.