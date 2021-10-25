Dark Side of the Ring S03 Finale: Vince McMahon & "The Steroids Trial"

It's hard to believe it but Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring is coming to the end of its third season this week, and even after an impressive run of topics they still found a way to go out on a huge note. Premiering this Thursday at 9 pm, "The Steroids Trial" examines the U.S. Government's attempts to take down Vince McMahon & the WWF in the midst of a national steroids scandal in the 90s. But while the government thought they had a superstar witness that would cement their case, McMahon wasn't quite ready to roll over and plead out. In fact, just to give you some perspective on just how much national attention the case grabbed, Blumhouse Television and WWE are teaming up to develop a scripted series based on it entitled The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon.

Now here's your look at the season finale of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, "The Steroids Trial":

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.