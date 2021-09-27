Dark Side of the Ring S03 Looks at FMW's "Buffet of Brutality": Promo
After last week's look at the life and tragic death of the late Chris Kanyon, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring shifts gears in a completely different direction with "Onita's FMW." The one-hour episode looks at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé. Some of the names taking part in this look at the famous & infamous wrestling company are Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Chris Jericho, Sabu, and more- and now we have a look at the episode via a promo released today.
Here's a look at the trailer for "Onita's FMW", with Dark Side of the Ring returning to Vice TV this Thursday night:
And here's a look at five FMW matches that episode consultant Bret FMW hand-selected for viewers to check out before the episode. Here's a look at the tweet (and you can check out the playlist here):
Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:
This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.