Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 E03 "The Graham Dynasty" Clip Released

Jerry Graham goes to extreme lengths to see his mother in this clip from Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S04E03.

Last week, Vice TV, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring dropped the trailer for this week's chapter of the popular pro-wrestling docuseries. In "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty," Jim Cornette, members of the family, and others look back on the days when the Graham family controlled pro-wrestling in Florida – and how things took some tragic turns that would change the family's fate forever. In the following, Cornette shares the story of how Dr. Jerry Graham attempted to steal his mother's body from the hospital – and the weapons he had on him to make sure that happened.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E03 "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 3 "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty": Florida became a wrestling mecca for decades under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike Graham, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threatened to eclipse their legacy. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview of this week's episode, followed by the official trailer that was released last week:

Known for causing chaos inside and outside the ring, Dr. Jerry Graham's most notorious exploit involved him brandishing a trio of weapons and attempting to steal his mother's corpse from a hospital. "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty" premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/tJU5Hg79H2 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Next week on @DarkSideOfRing… Under patriarch Eddie Graham and his son Mike, Florida became a wrestling hotbed, but a series of shocking and unrelenting tragedies threaten to eclipse their legacy. "Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/O2QEc4l76V — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at what's ahead this season: 6/20: "What Happened to Doink the Clown?"; 6/27: "The Junkyard Dog;" 7/11: "The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis;" 7/18: "Bash at the Beach 2000;" 7/25: "Abdullah the Butcher: Legacy of Blood;" 8/1: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East;" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, June 13th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!