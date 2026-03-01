Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds: Here's Our S04E03 "That Which Has Been Torn Apart" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds, S04E03: "That Which Has Been Torn Apart."

Article Summary Leaphorn becomes the target of Irene Vaggan’s obsession as he tracks a dangerous killer in S04E03.

Chee and Manuelito face new leads and tensions as they question their future with NTP and each other.

Billie Tsosie’s fate hangs in the balance as she becomes entangled in high-stakes investigations.

Catch the official episode trailer, a sneak peek, and insights for Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 3 tonight.

We were worried that personal/professional issues might end up being a problem between Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten). But it's hired killer Irene Vaggan's (Franka Potente) twisted fascination with Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) that's really grabbing our attention heading into tonight's episode of AMC and showrunner John Wirth's Dark Winds Season 4. That brings us to tonight's chapter, S04E03: "Ahááldláádígíí (That Which Has Been Torn Apart)," with an official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, sneak peek, and more waiting for you below:

Dark Winds S04E03: "That Which Has Been Torn Apart" Preview

Dark Winds Season 4 Episode 3: "That Which Has Been Torn Apart" – Leaphorn tracks the killer and discovers that he's the object of her dangerous obsession; Chee contemplates his future with Manuelito and the NTP while they investigate new leads; Billie faces an uncertain future. Written by Thomas Brady & Erica Tremblay.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham's Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

The pulse-pounding fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of the Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. The AMC/AMC+ series is executive produced by the late Robert Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman. McClarnon will also be directing one of the season's eight episodes.

