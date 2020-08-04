Dave Bautista on Donald Trump: You're a F**king Disgrace

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista continued his ongoing feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump on Twitter this week. Bautista has been shooting on Trump on Twitter for months, calling out the president for all of his flaws while putting over rivals like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bautista's latest tweets target the president for his lack of a plan to protect America from the current top heel The Coronavirus.

"Empty words. Empty promises. Empty head," Bautista tweeted in response to a video of Trump promising to make healthcare cheaper and more available to Americans, a promise Bautista doesn't believe the president has fulfilled. Bautista also had some strong words for Donald Trump when it comes to Trump's disagreements with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "THIS!!! Right here sums up why we are in such bad shape and why there have been so many unnecessary deaths," Bautista tweeted. "This rambling moron is not a leader. His biggest concern is his ego, and this is allllll the proof you will ever need. @realDonaldTrump you're a fucking disgrace."

Bautista blames the Republican party for allowing Trump to get away with it all. "#TrumpHasNoPlan … No decency. No brain. No balls. No right to represent the American people," The Animal tweeted. "We can thank the @GOP for creating this nightmare. Thanks, guys!! You're number one!! 🖕🏽"He continued, "Seriously!! WHAT! THE! FUCK!!! Is wrong with this guy?!!! All this asshole can do is point his little Vienna Sausage finger at someone else! #TrumpHasNoPlan #FakePresident"

Responding to a clip of Trump talking about the death of civil rights icon John Lewis by noting that Lewis didn't go to Trump's inauguration, Bautista summed up his feelings: "Unbelievable. What a disgrace."

There's still no word on when this feud will get a blowoff match, but we think we know the perfect venue: WWE's newly introduced Raw Underground segments. There, Trump and Bautista can finally settle their difference at the place where both of their careers began.