Dave Bautista on Lauren Boebert: "No Class White Trash Traitor"

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista took aim at Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently after Boebert attacked Bautista's longtime political ally, President Joe Biden. Bautista, who served as a campaign surrogate for Biden during the 2020 presidential election, has found himself with more and more free time since his old nemesis, fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump, was ousted from the white house and banned from all social media, leaving Bautista without the subject he spent so many hours tweeting about during Trump's presidency. Luckily, a new generation of conservative politicians have risen to fill the void and provide Bautista with plenty of targets to keep him busy until Trump comes looking to cash in his rematch clause in 2024.

"#NoClass #WhiteTrash #Traitor," Bautista tweeted in response to Boebert questioning whether the fences in Washington DC were there to prevent Biden from "wandering off," which even staunch Democrats would probably have to admit is a fair question if not for the fact that we already know the fences are there because Boebert and her ilk encouraged moronic and violent Trump supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6th. Good joke is what we're saying… but poor timing.

In any case, Bautista was quick to fire back at Boebert, who wanted no part of The Animal and did not respond. In that, Boebert may find common ground with Bautista, who quickly clams up whenever he's confronted with difficult questions too, such as asking when he intends to do something about Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth keeping us imprisoned in the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters and forcing us to write a nonstop stream of clickbait articles about his tweets. When are you coming to save us, Dave? Huh? Well? [Editor's Note: I'm so glad you've found more people to write about Jude. I would hate to see what would happen if your article output suddenly decreased.]