Dave Bautista Responds to Mike Pence: You Started a Civil War

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took aim at Vice President Mike Pence this week. Bautista has long feuded with Pence's boss and Bautista's fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump, but The Animal occasionally turns his attention toward Trump's allies, such as Pence or Senators Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, and Mitch McConnell. In this instance, Bautista issued a statement refuting Pence's claim that a lack of new wars started in the last four years is a hallmark accomplishment of the Trump administration. According to Dave Bautista, Mike Pence and others in the Trump administration are indeed responsible for starting a war: a civil war.

"I'm proud to report with just a few days left in our Administration, our Administration is the first in decades that did not get America into a new war," tweeted Pence. "That's Peace through Strength."

Bautista responded: "No you just started a civil war. Congratulations!" To emphasize his point, The Animal added an emoji of a hand giving the middle finger. Bautista also went on to quote a tweet pointing out that Pence and the Trump administration have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans due to mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, adding, "At the top of their list of greatest accomplishments. Thanks @VP!! Hell of a job heading up that covid task force."

Bautista makes some great points, but he isn't completely innocent either. For months, Dave Bautista has been creating nonstop political tweets, tweets that serve as fodder for articles on clickbait websites such as this one.