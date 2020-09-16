Dave Bautista Says Kamala Harris Will Tear Mike Pence's Ass Up

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is really diversifying his Twitter attack portfolio lately. The former WWE Champion took aim at Vice President Mike Pence this week while attempting to form a tag team with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

"@VP @KamalaHarris is going to make you look like a complete idiot," Bautista tweeted. "I mean you're about to take a verbal ass whoopin! Shes literally going to clown you in front of the whole world! You dont stand a chance in hell! SHES GOING TO TEAR YOUR ASS UP! And you deserve it. Silly toady! Smiling face with smiling eyes"

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, one which will presumably culminate in a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump finishes his current feud with Joe Biden at the Election PPV in November. But the feud has been mostly one-sided, with The Animal carrying the entire feud with a constant stream of promos on Twitter.

But while a big blowoff with Donald Trump could be six months or more away, Bautista isn't currently booked for anything at the Election PPV. Perhaps Bautista is hoping to be in Harris's corner during the big bout, which could help to further his feud with President Trump.

Either way, it's good to see that Bautista is tweeting about other topics because it was beginning to become concerning that Donald Trump was the only thing he seemed to ever tweet about. By mixing things up to tweet about Mike Pence as well, Bautista proves that he still has a lot of versatility in his promo cutting skills, which will be important for the big match next year.