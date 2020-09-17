Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: You're Such a Childish Little Bitch

WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista had some harsh words for fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. The Animal took to Twitter to cut a shoot promo on the President, and he definitely wasn't keeping things PG. "You're such a childish little bitch," the potty-mouthed former WWE Champ said of the president, with whom he has been feuding for months.

Bautista has long been involved in an ongoing feud with President Trump, one which will presumably culminate in a big blowoff match at WrestleMania next year, provided Trump finishes his current feud with Joe Biden at the Election PPV in November. But the feud has been mostly one-sided, with The Animal carrying the entire feud with a constant stream of promos on Twitter. In the case of Bautista's latest attack, he was tweeting in response to a manipulated video posted by Donald Trump showing Biden rocking out to F*ck Tha Police by the National Wrestling Alliance. Trump commented on the video, "China is drooling. They can't believe this!" Of course, the video wasn't real. In real life, Biden was actually listening to the song Gangsta Gangsta.

*looks around*

Are we alone? Listen. I don't have much time. I'm being held against my will in the basement of Bleeding Cool headquarters and forced to churn out as many Dave Bautista clickbait articles as possible. Yesterday, I begged for a chance to just go home and see my family. I even promised to write as many Dave Bautista articles as I could during the trip. But Kaitlyn Booth slapped me right across the face and said, "Shut up and write my Dave Bautista clickbait articles, Jude, or there's more where that came from!" I'm terrified, and I don't know what to do. Please help me. [Editor's Note: Disregard any pleads for help from Jude Terror. He's absolutely fine and living comfortably.]

*looks around nervously*

And so, once again, Dave Bautista proves that he isn't afraid to speak truth to power and stand up to President Trump. Hopefully, the two of them will get to settle their differences in a wrestling ring soon.