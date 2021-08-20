Dave Bautista Trashes Mo Brooks for Empathizing with Terrorists

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista lashed out at Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks over the Republican's use of a bomb threat at the Capitol in Washington this week as a way to capitalize politically by claiming to empathize with terrorist bombers. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for Republicans who continue to use Trumpism for their own political gain.

Brooks posted a statement on the bomb threat in which he claimed to understand why Americans would want to blow up the capital because of Democrats pushing what Brooks pretends to believe is a socialist agenda.

The Animal became aware of Brooks' statement when it was retweeted by The Lincoln Project's Fred Wellman. Bautista responded with some harsh words for Brooks:

Man! First half of that post and he might be mistaken for a decent human being..but then NOPE! Total traitorous propaganda spreading piece of shit as usual. https://t.co/TyOazXKSCU — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Representative Brooks had not yet responded to Bautista's tweet.

