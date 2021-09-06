Dave Bautista Tries But Fails to Adopt New Pit Bull

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista is normally lashing out his political opponents on Twitter, supplying Bleeding Cool with an endless supply of material from which to fashion clickbait articles. Bautista, who has expanded his long-running feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump after Trump was pinned clean by Joe Biden in the main event of the 2020 Election PPV and also lost his rematch during the failed coup attempt on January 6th, has particular disdain for all Republicans who supported the former president and his attempt to overturn the election and ruin American democracy. But Bautista does not have any disdain for pit bulls. In fact, The Animal loves the cute little pups and even tried to adopt an additional one this week, though he ultimately came up short.

Bautista responded to a Twitter post advertising a pit bull named Icy who was facing euthanasia. The former WWE champ officially announced his intentions to adopt the pooch.

I'm officially reaching out about this beautiful baby. Be expecting a call! https://t.co/GpoCiYhfrx — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Unfortunately, Bautista was having trouble actually getting in touch with someone at the shelter. Don't they read Twitter?!

Can you help me get in touch with someone directly? In the last three months I've struggled getting through to shelters and even had calls and email unreturned. I'd love to be the one to give Icy a home but I might need some help. https://t.co/jIiMnfMXwQ — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Ultimately, Bautista was unsuccessful in adopting Icy.

Ok. Thanks. Good to know. He deserves a forever home. I'll keep looking. I've got room for 1 more but the twins are pretty picky. So I'm thinking a pup might be easier to work in to the pack. ❤️ https://t.co/0zfmASM5cm — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, Bautista had not yet found a new pit bull to adopt, but we'll be keeping an eye on the situation as always and will keep you posted if anything changes.

