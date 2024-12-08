Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: BAFTA, david tennant

David Tennant Officially Returning to Host 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Rivals) will be returning as host for the 2025 BAFTAs, set for February 16, 2025, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Considering the reviews and ratings that the Doctor Who, Good Omens, and Rivals star pulled in for the 2024 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, it's no surprise that David Tennant would be asked to host the 78th edition – set for February 16, 2025, at London's Royal Festival Hall. "We couldn't be happier that David Tennant is returning to host the EE BAFTA film awards in 2025," shared BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. "He is an absolute pleasure to work with, and his performance this year was simply outstanding – warm, witty, whip-smart, and with a delightful touch of mischief. It is a privilege to share Britain's biggest celebration of film with TV audiences worldwide and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of those who power the British and global film industry."

Here's a look at the promo that was released, teasing the big reveal – with the 78th BAFTAs set to air on the BBC in the U.K. and Britbox in the U.S. and Australia (with other international airing details to come):

Heading into last year's ceremony, Tennant made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video below finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?

