Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

Peacock premiered the teaser trailer to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, the spinoff miniseries of their campy soap juggernaut Days of Our Lives. The show will begin on September 6with each new episode of the 5-part series premiering each day until its grand finale on September 10.

Never before have we seen a trailer where every single line of dialogue was a cliché we've heard millions of times before on other TV shows and movies over our whole lifetimes! Its camp conviction is breathtaking! Following that, a read of the official synopsis, since they sum up the plot better than we ever could:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem | Official Trailer | Peacock (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOY2Mll4XLU)

Spend one week with some of Salem's super-couples and reconnect with favorites in this exclusive-to-Peacock limited series. Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara honeymoon in New Orleans, Chad visits some familiar faces in Phoenix and Abe, Paulina, Lani and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this Alamainian treasure. John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

The huge Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem cast also features Christie Clark (Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (André), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), Chandler Massey (Will), Zachary Atticus Tinker (Sonny), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Greg Rikaart (Leo) Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani). You need a huge cast on an epic soap opera to deliver the full force of its kitsch. We have great respect for productions that keep actors and crew members gainfully employed and who have forged a well-oiled machine. This looks like a hoot! Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem begins streaming for free on Peacock TV on September 6th. You don't need a subscription to get your camp fix!

