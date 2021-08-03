Days Of Our Lives: Eileen Davidson, Austin Peck & More Go Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will bring back former cast member Eileen Davidson, joining Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, and many others. Enough to launch an entire new ongoing show all on their own. Not enough for you? Former series stars Thaoo Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark, and Austin Peck are also on board, along with Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey, and Zachary Atticus Tinker.

The spinoff miniseries is set over a long weekend when John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels that, in the wrong hands, could have dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Of course, there's mystery and intrigue! There's no guarantee there will be ninja, vampires, or UFOs, though, but we live in hope.

Davidson previously won a Daytime Emmy playing Kisten DiMera in the mothership show back in 2017. There is no announcement for who she will play in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. On Days, she most recently portrayed Kristen DiMera, in 2017. Lisa Rinna, who is reprising her role as Billie Reed, teased Davidson's return to the Days universe on her Instagram account on Monday.

NBC renewed Days of Our Lives for another two years back in May, taking the show to its 58th season. The show is set in the mercifully fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, chronicling the stories of core families the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. It mixes elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama. In other words, high camp. No wonder the series lasted this long.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

