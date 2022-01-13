DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E09 Promo & S07E10 Preview Images Released

It's only fitting that a show that plays fast-and-loose with the time stream would have us working overtime to keep track of which preview match up with which episode, and which episode is coming out which week. But since this is The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, it's pretty much to be expected. Okay, so here's what we have for you. First, we have new preview images as well as the overview for S07E10 "The Fixed Point" (airing January 26th) as our Legends look to get their hands on a Waverider. Then after that, we have the official promo and overview for S07E09 "Lowest Common Demoninator" (airing January 19th)- where a whole lot of uncomfortable truths do anything but set our Legends free. So basically, the first preview is for an episode two weeks from now, while the second preview is actually for the episode airing next. Make sense? Excellent!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 10 "The Fixed Point": DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE – The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soldiers, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers and quickly learn that this "fixed point" is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn's (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences if he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh

And now here's a look at the official promo for next week's episode "Lowest Common Demoninator"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 7 Episode 9 | Lowest Common Denominator Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIKrAaCNYks)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 9 "Lowest Common Demoninator": EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90's reality show crew sneaks into the manner causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon's (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Time To Make History | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tz4LGbZ_6yE)

With the series set to return in a few weeks, here's a look at what's left on the Season 7 episode scorecard (with director/writers): "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever), "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot), and "Knocked Down, Knocked Up"(Kevin Mock / Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.