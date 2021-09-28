DC's Stargirl Season 2 E08 Preview: Dr. McNider Reaches Out to Beth?

In yesterday's preview for this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, we started to see some of the fallout from Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) game-changing decision to walk away from being Wildcat and Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) JSA. As our heroes begin splintering just when they need to be together the most, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) appears to have his sights set on Beth (Anjelika Washington) next.

In the following clip, we get a clue as to how Eclipso might just be able to do that when the voice of Dr. Charles McNider aka OG Doctor Mid-Nite (Alex Collins) reaches out to Beth from the Shadowlands:

"Summer School: Chapter Eight" also finds Rick (Cameron Gellman) serving as Solomon Grundy's protector when hunters begin tracking what they think is a bear- as you're about to see in the following previews for this week's episode:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 8 "Summer School: Chapter Eight": SECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.