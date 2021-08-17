DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Preview: A Shady Stranger Arrives

So heading into this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl, it appears Courtney (Brec Bassinger) was right about remaining vigilant for new threats on the horizon because they're starting to head into town. And as you're about to see in the following preview images for "Summer School: Chapter Two", the flow of new faces isn't ending any time soon- with one having a particular interest in Pat's (Luke Wilson) past JSA life. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, promo, and a special sneak preview for tonight's chapter of DC's Stargirl:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 "Summer School: Chapter Two": UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) meets with the mysterious Richard Swift (Jonathan Cake)- though maybe "shady" is a better way to describe him:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.

