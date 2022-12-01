DC's Stargirl Series Finale Trailer: A "Reckoning" Is At Hand

With only one episode remaining, The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl is about to face "The Reckoning." And while it's still a little too early for us to drop spoilers, it's pretty clear from what you're about to see in the official trailer for the series finale that sides have been drawn. And it looks like it's time for that long-overdue face-off between Courtney (Bassinger) and Sylvester (Joel McHale) for the future of the cosmic rod. On The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Bassinger shared that series creator Geoff Johns "went the extra mile and shot two different endings" for the season three finale "because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks." While there's a chance that the alternate ending will end up on a DVD set, Bassinger isn't sure fans will want to know what was planned for the fourth season. "It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn't meant to be," Bassinger revealed.

A Look at The CW's DC's Stargirl Series Finale "The Reckoning"

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 13 "Frenemies – Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning": THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – Courtney and the JSA find themselves in the fight of their lives against their biggest threat yet. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Alkoya Brunson, and McHale are also set to appear. Walter Carlos Garcia is the director, while Johns has crafted the finale's script.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.