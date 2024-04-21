Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dead boy detectives, netflix, preview, sandman, The Sandman, trailer

Dead Boy Detectives Sneak Preview: Crystal Faces Her Demonic Ex

Crystal faces her demonic ex in the following preview for Steve Yockey's & Beth Schwartz's Netflix adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives.

With only four days to go until Steve Yockey's (The Flight Attendant) & Beth Schwartz's ("Arrowverse") live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman & Matt Wagner's Dead Boy Detectives hits our screens (the first five minutes of S01E01: "The Case of Crystal Palace" are currently available), we've had a chance to get to know Edwin (George Rexstrew), Charles (Jayden Revri), Crystal (Kassius Nelson), and Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). Following that, we were treated to a heartfelt moment between Edwin & Charles and an encounter between Ruth Connell's Night Nurse and Briana Cuoco's Jenny Green. But things get deathly serious when Crystal comes face-to-face with her demonic ex-boyfriend David (David Iacono), who's looking for them to get back together – whether Crystal wants to or not.

Here's a look at the newest sneak preview for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives:

David Iacono playing the most demonic ex-boyfriend ever. DEAD BOY DETECTIVES THIS THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/amtvCINx7U — Netflix (@netflix) April 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the series set to hit streaming screens on April 25th, here's a look at an official clip from Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – followed by a rundown of what else we know about the series and a new key art poster:

Based on characters created for DC by Gaiman and Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Yuyu Kitamura, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono. Now, here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives – set to hit screens on April 25th:

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directed & executive-produced the first episode.

