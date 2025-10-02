Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Dead End: Paranormal Park, opinion

Dead End: Paranormal Park Creator Responds to Trans Character Hate

Netflix and Hamish Steele's Dead End: Paranormal Park were the targets of Elon Musk and other right-wing hate over a transgender character.

Based on the graphic novel DeadEndia: The Watcher's Test from Hamish Steele, Netflix's animated fantasy horror comedy series Dead End: Paranormal Park is centered on Barney and Norma, the newest employees at Phoenix Parks, a local theme park created by famous celebrity Pauline Phoenix. Alongside Barney's dog, Pugsley and thousand-year-old demon Courtney, Barney and Norma explore the world of the paranormal – and learn a whole lot about themselves along the way. The series would run for two seasons on the streaming service, wrapping up its run in October 2022, and Steele confirmed three months later that Dead End: Paranormal Park had been canceled. Just so we're clear, today would make it about three years since the last original episode aired and close to three years after the official word came down that it wasn't coming back.

Because some folks just can't last two seconds without finding some to project their hate and insecurities on, usually in the name of whatever god they choose to inflict upon the rest of us, a clip from the animated series where Barney opens up about being transgender has resurfaced, with the hate squads gathering up their social media pitchforks and torches to go after Netflix… OVER A SERIES THAT WAS CANCELLED NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO!

Apparently, they have an issue with it being rated TV-Y7 (meaning that the show was suitable for viewers 7 years of age and older) and that the series is still streaming, so they want people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions… OVER A SERIES THAT WAS CANCELLED NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO! Even the main DOGE-bag, Elon Musk (remember him?), jumped in on the hate fest, urging folks to cancel their Netflix subscriptions and resharing others urging the same… OVER A SERIES THAT WAS CANCELLED NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO! Have we gotten the point across yet that this is all over a series that was cancelled nearly three years ago?

"It's probably going to be a very odd day," Steele responded on BlueSky after Musk's first wave of hate posts, pushing back on the claim that the series was being actively promoted by Netflix ("It's all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting at the moment!" But as the reactions and responses intensified, Steele noted that things had taken an ugly and "scary" turn.

"I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologize if I take longer to respond to stuff," Steel wrote at one point. The series creator would eventually share that they would be taking a social media break for now: "I will just say today is much much worse and I am going to basically be on the down low for the foreseeable. My apologies."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!