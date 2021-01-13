Dead Pixels Series 2: E4 Sets Two-Episode Premiere for January 26th

Good things come to those who wait, as fans of online gaming comedy series Dead Pixels learned on Wednesday with the news that the second series from BAFTA award-winning writer Jon Brown is set to return to E4 on January 26 with a two-episode premiere at 10 pm (with the full series available on All 4 following airing). "I'm very excited to be inserting another credit into the giant 'Dead Pixels' arcade cabinet and look forward to continuing the adventures of Meg and Nicky, in both the game and non-game worlds," Brown said when news of a second series was first announced. "Expect more fire, death, and cow slaughter."

In the new outing, GG gamers Meg (Alexa Davies), Nicky (Will Merrick), Russell (David Mumeni) and Usman (Sargon Yelda) efforts to begin living real lives ends up leading them back to the online world of the Kingdom Scrolls- but not how they remember it. Then there's the matter of side-lined non-gamer Alison (Charlotte Ritchie)- and that's just the beginning of a run that will have our foursome longing for their virtual lives once more.

Dead Pixels series two sees the arrival of a new instalment of Kingdom Scrolls for our gaming fanatics. But their excitement is quickly quashed when they discover that the game they love so much has been commercialised and overrun by a younger generation of players. Meg starts to wonder whether it's time for her to grow up and move on, Usman goes to increasing extremes to hide his gaming from his wife and Nicky falls for a girl online who he invites to come and stay. Which definitely doesn't cause any issues between him and Meg, because they definitely don't have feelings for each other.

"We're delighted to be working with the brilliant Jon Brown and Various Artists Limited on another series of the fantastically funny Dead Pixels; a show that proves if you're a talented comedy writer you can absolutely justify sitting on your sofa playing computer games as 'research'," said Jon Petrie, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 Comedy. Dead Pixels is commissioned by Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy for Channel 4 and Jon Petrie, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 Comedy. Dead Pixels is made by Various Artists Ltd, written by Brown, executive produced by Peep Show writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and produced by Tanya Qureshi.