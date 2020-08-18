Dead Ringers: Amazon, Rachel Weisz Bringing Cronenberg Film to Series

Rachel Weisz (Constantine, The Constant Gardner) and Amazon are teaming up for a modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 Jeremy Irons-starring film Dead Ringers. The streaming service gave the project a straight-to-series order, with Weisz attached to both star and executive produce. Normal People writer Alice Birch will pen the series and also executive produce. Weisz would play twin gynecologists the Mantle twins. The pair share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes (including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics) in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's healthcare to the forefront.

"I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch," Weisz said. "I can't wait to go on this journey with all of them." Stacy O'Neil is also set to executive produce, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall have been tapped to executive produce for original film producer Morgan Creek, with Amazon and Annapurna Television producing.

This series is a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power," said Annapurna CCO Naegle. "Rachel's unequivocal depth as an actor make her the perfect person to bring the new Mantle twins to life in Alice's fresh take on the original, which will no doubt be even more twisted." For Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television for Amazon Studios, the combination of Weisz and the storyline is an unbeatable one: "As one of today's most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters. This update to 'Dead Ringers' explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series."