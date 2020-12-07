Death to 2020: Charlie Brooker Satire Review Gets Netflix Teaser

It's official, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker will bring out Death to 2020, a satirical look back at this year with an all-star cast. This includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Kamail Nanjiani, Joe Keery, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, and Samson Kayo. Grant had told New York Magazine last week that he was in Brooker's satirical show, but this is the first official announcement of the show's title and intent. Brooker had also mentioned on Twitter that he was working on a new project last week. Diane Morgan, who used to appear as Philomena Cunk in Brooker's satirical Newswipe and Screenwipe series on the BBC, will also appear in the special, though, sadly, not as Philomena Cunk. She will be sorely missed. Al Campbell, who appeared on the Wipe shows as Barry Shitpeas, will be directing the special.

Death to 2020 is a mockumentary about the year and was created by Brooker with his regular Black Mirror collaborator Annabel Jones. It is not really a new episode of Black Mirror so much as a new iteration of Brooker's Newswipe and Screenwipe shows, only this time with a bigger Netflix budget and Hollywood stars.

Netflix announced the special as "the cathartic comedy event you'll never forget about the year you really, really don't want to remember. 2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

Death to 2020 is Broke And Bones' first project for Netflix, although it did co-produce Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe for the BBC earlier this year. Netflix invested in Brooker and Jones' production company in a landmark deal that gives the streamer exclusivity over their new shows, effectively cutting the BBC and Channel 4 out of any access to any of their new projects. The release date of Death to 2020 will be announced at a later date, probably before 2020 is over.