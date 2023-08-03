Posted in: Fox, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, fox news, gavin newsom, opinion, ron desantis

DeSantis on Debating Gov. Gavin Newsom on FOX "News": "I'm Game"

In what could be a one-sided debate for the ages, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "game" to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom on FOX "News."

Okay… so there are two ways to look at this whole thing between Donald Trump's political & personal punching bag and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom. On the one hand, we're sad because there's no way it compares to watching Twitter X's Elon Musk and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg beat the collective s**t out of one another in a steel cage. On the other hand, it's rare in a presidential election season when you can actually mark the exact date & time (possibly down to a set of minutes) that a POTUS campaign died – but that's exactly what DeSantis is offering us. On Wednesday night, DeSantis confirmed to Sean Hannity while checking in with the latter's FOX "News" show that he would be willing to debate Newsom on the alleged "news" network. "Absolutely. I'm game. Let's get it done," DeSantis offered in what reads (and sounded) like an attempt at some kind of cross between 80s action hero and that "Git 'er done!" dude. Apparently, the live debate would see Hannity moderating but without a studio audience – and while no date has been officially set, Newsom's office is reportedly shopping some dates in November.

DeSantis' response comes a little more than a month after Newsome said he was "all in… count on it" when it came to debating DeSantis during an interview with Hannity. For his part, DeSantis consider a match-up with Newsom to be a reflection of his taking on the Biden Administration – adding that the debate is "for the future of our country because you have people like Joe Biden, they love to see the Californication of the United States. Biden may not even be the nominee. You could have Gavin Newsom. You could have Kamala Harris. And I think if we go down that direction, that's going to accelerate American decline." From our perspective? If you're DeSantis and you can't get your own party behind you? Unless it's a desperate "hail mary" play to jumpstart a dying campaign or an attempt to publically mercy kill it, I don't see the point in doing this. Forget how well Newsom comes across on social media as well as at press conferences, interviews & public events. Newsome is a dude who voluntarily goes on FOX "News" just so he can push back on their bulls**t – and he not only lives to tell about it, but he comes back for more. But from an entertainment standpoint? It could be the kind of one-sided debate beating the likes of which we've never seen before… even if it means having to watch FOX "News" to appreciate it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!