Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Sneak Peek: Dante Meets Ebony & Ivory

Dante meets Ebony and Ivory in the preview clip from Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2, debuting on May 12th.

Earlier this week, we were treated to new preview images and insights from Showrunner Adi Shankar about the second season of Netflix's Devil May Cry and the epic battle brewing between Dante and Vergil. Courtesy of IGN Fan Fest, we're getting a new extended look at what we can expect when the hit animated series returns on May 12th. In the clip below, Dante gets to know Ebony and Ivory a little better…

Here's a look at what was released earlier today, followed by what else we learned about Netflix's Devil May Cry Season 2:

"I'm allergic to formula. I dislike when successful shows turn into comfort food. 'Devil May Cry' won't be TV that loops. My mission for Season 2 was to capture the feeling of a 2000s film franchise entry where the audience can't predict the next turn," the showrunner shared earlier this week. Regarding Vergil, Shankar shared what excites him most about bringing the character to streaming screens. "His restraint. The interesting part is that Vergil's a guy who can stand completely still and still feel like the most dangerous one in the room. His presence does the talking," he shared.

A war between worlds ignites as Dante must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother Vergil. In Devil May Cry Season 2, Dante must confront his own devils and the feeling of family he lost as a child. With the reemergence of Vergil, will Dante lay to rest old demons or fall victim to them? The animated series stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, and will return to Netflix on May 12th.

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June 2025 when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!