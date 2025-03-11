Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Trailer: The Day of The Demon Isn't on Dante's Calendar

Hitting Netflix screens on April 3rd, here's the intense, pulse-pounding trailer for Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated series Devil May Cry.

Article Summary Watch the thrilling new trailer for Netflix's Devil May Cry animated series debuting on April 3rd.

Experience Adi Shankar's adaptation of Capcom's hit video game, featuring intense action and stunning visuals.

Discover behind-the-scenes insights from Shankar and Studio MIR's impressive animation efforts.

Explore sneak peeks, opening credits, and new gallery images of the acclaimed franchise's adaptation.

We've gotten teasers, sneak peeks, opening credits, and more for Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated series adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry – and it's been quite impressive so far. But the big reveal came today with the release of the official trailer of debut in less than a month – and we have the waiting for you above. In the epic animated adventure, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch), an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Produced by animation studio Studio Mir, Devil May Cry also stars Scout Taylor-Compton (Mary), Hoon Lee (White Rabbit), Kevin Conroy (VP Baines), and Chris Coppola (Enzo). In addition, we have a new image gallery that was released along with the trailer and the previously released looks at Devil May Cry that dropped over the past several months

Here's a look back at the sneak peek of Dante in action that was released last month, as well as a look at the opening credits – followed by a look back at what else has been released ahead of Netflix's Devil May Cry hitting our screens on April 3rd:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

