Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?

Thursday has definitely proven to be a news-filled day for showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter revival for Showtime. Earlier today, writer, editor & EP Scott Reynolds let fans know that Dexter Morgan aka "Jim Lindsay" was pulling a "Rodney Dangerfield" by going back to school with an image shot outside of Iron Lake High School before filming. Now we're getting a sense of just how bloody the day got with a follow-up tweet from Reynolds teasing blood-stained water on the ground of a parking lot.

Here's a look at Reynolds's tweet from earlier this afternoon- and that's not all!

Dexter fans also learned that the series return will have a panel at this month's Comic-Con@Home, with entertainment journalist & show "super fan" Kristin Dos Santos moderating a panel made up of Hall, Phillips, Reynolds, director & EP Marcos Siega, and series newcomer Julia Jones (Angela) for a virtual discussion of the series' past, present, and future (including a never-seen-before preview trailer) on Sunday, July 25 at 1 pm PT. And one of our first takeaways? Check out what appears to be a new logo for the series- a very sharp, icy, and bloody one, at that:

And we're also hearing from Hall about the event, with promises of friends and colleagues joining in on the festivities:

In the following previously-released teaser, we find Dexter attempting to burn away the past- but why?

Here's a look at another previously-released teaser for Dexter, showing just how loved and respected "Jim Lindsay" is around town- with the series set to return later in 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Around Town' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr5NixKgrz8)

Returning to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at Hall's Dexter Morgan looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series alum John Lithgow is returning to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

